Tourists in Cat Ba (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern port city of Hai Phong will strive to welcome 7.5 million visitors in 2023 by strengthening connectivity with domestic and foreign localities in developing tourism products to meet the demand from major markets.
Vu Huy Thuong, Vice Director of the city Department of Tourism, said that in 2023, the city will foster links with localities in the Red River Delta region and those that have had direct air routes with Hai Phong such as Da Nang, Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc.
The city will promote the development of its strong tourism products such as sports and cruise tourism, while coordinating with airlines and travel firms to exploit the markets of Republic of Korea and Japan, and build exclusive products for these markets.
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hai Phong Le Khac Nam said that tourism is one of the key economic pillars of the city. In order to turn Do Son and Cat Ba into international tourism centres, the city will popularise the destinations in major domestic and foreign markets, while focusing on designing new, unique and attractive products and enhancing the quality of services.
Nam also pointed to the need for the city to build a strong tourism trademark and a contingent of high-end hotels eco-tourism sites and resorts to lengthen the stays and and increase spending of visitors.
According to the city Department of Tourism, Hai Phong currently has 576 accommodation facilities with 15,763 rooms, including seven five-star, 13 four-star and 21 three-star hotels.
Hai Phong, dubbed as “The City of Red Poinciana” after the flower being grown all around the city and how it brilliantly blooms during summertime, has long been a popular tourist destination in the north. Do Son and Cat Ba are major tourist hubs of the city.
With 367 islands, many beautiful beaches, and a diverse and rich ecosystem, Cat Ba archipelago in Cat Hai district is an attractive destination to both domestic and foreign tourists all year round. Cat Ba welcomed 10,900 tourists during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday (January 20 – 26), up 72.9% year-on-year./.