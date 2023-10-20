Destinations Infographic Sa Pa increasingly attracts vistors A culture and tourism week celebrating 120 years of Sa Pa tourism and featuring a range of activities took place from September 20 to 30. With a fresh, cool climate and beautiful four-season scenery, Sa Pa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai increasingly attracts many domestic and foreign tourists.

Travel Infographic Sustainable travel destinations in Ninh Binh province Tourists are advised to plan a special itinerary when coming to the northern province of Ninh Binh, with a focus on attractive sustainable destinations.

Travel Infographic Search volume for Vietnam’s tourism top world rankings The search volume for Vietnam's tourism via Google's market trend tracking tool since the beginning of 2023 grew continuously, ranking 6th in the world.