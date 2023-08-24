Hanoi bolsters investment attraction to hi-tech industry (Photo: thoibaonganhang.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A symposium on bolstering investment attraction to hi-tech, supporting industries opened in Hanoi on August 23.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Dinh Thang said the event aims to help managers and enterprises access the latest trends of supporting industry both at home and abroad in order to introduce plans and perfect development policies, while promoting investment attraction in the field.

He emphasised that participants will have a chance to learn experiences and apply them in their business, production and development to participate in the supply chain in the capital economy and the global supply chains of multinational corporations, domestic and international FDI enterprises. To date, Hanoi has about 960 supporting enterprises, of which more than 320 firms owning production systems and products meeting international standards.

Delegates stressed that the supporting industry plays a vital role, contributing in reducing imports, limiting the export of resources and raw products, and enhancing the added value of industrial products. Besides, it also helps shrink trade deficit, ensuring balance between import and export; and increase the ability to attract foreign direct investment while developing small and medium enterprises' system.

Noboru Kinoshita, International Advisor of Industry Promotion Organisation of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, shared that Japanese small and medium enterprises are increasingly interested in investing in Vietnam. Every year, the number of inquiries that need advice related to investment in Vietnam sent to the organisation is increasing, mainly in the fields of computer repair, network maintenance, and applying IT services to production./.

