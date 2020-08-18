Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi’s authorities on August 18 issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.
Taking samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s authorities on August 18 issued an urgent dispatch, asking for stricter implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.
The municipal People’s Committee ordered leaders of districts, communes and wards across the city to mobilise people to take prevention measures, particularly wearing face masks and not gathering more than 30 people in public areas.
Those who have underlining diseases, the elderly and those at high risk of infection are encouraged to not go out unless really necessary.
All citizens are required to make health declarations when experiencing symptoms of fever, coughing and breathing difficulties and go to the nearest medical establishments for further guidance.
The committee requested service providers, restaurants, bars and coffee shops to implement social distancing for customers by arranging seats at least one metre from each other from 00:00 on August 19. All staff are required to wear face masks and measure customers’ temperatures.
The municipal Department of Health is required to strengthen preventive measures, enhance contact tracing and testing to prevent further spreading of the disease among the community.
A woman in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is one of the new cases of COVID-19 announced by the Ministry of Health on August 18 morning, bringing the total number of local infections in the capital city to 11 since July 25./.