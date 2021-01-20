Hanoi calls on foreign firms to invest in industrial zones
Politburo member and Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue asked foreign hi-tech groups to consider investing in the city’s existing industrial zones, including the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, while receiving representatives from FDI enterprises operating in the high technology industry on January 19.
Software village at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (Photo: VNA)
Hue encouraged the Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) to invest in industrial zones in Soc Son and Dong Anh districts to attract more foreign businesses.
He expressed his hope that major technology groups will set up search and development (R&D) and innovation centres in Hanoi in the way the Republic of Korea’s Samsung Group has done.
The official highlighted the fact that the capital city is home to 82 percent of universities, 65 percent of scientists and 80 percent of key scientific and technological research potential of the country.
At the working session, leading officials of Heesung Electronics, Goertek Technology, Mitac Computer and Luxshare ICT Vietnam showed their hope to expand production or shift the most important production lines to Hanoi.
KBC Chairman Dang Thanh Tam also said he wants to take advantage of the capital city’s ideal conditions for his investment projects, thus helping attract more FDI for the city.
General Director of Foxconn Vietnam Zhuo Xianhong said that the position near the airport and high-quality human resources are the advantages of Hanoi in developing hi-tech industries./.