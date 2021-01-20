Business Germalink port receives first commercial vessel The first phase of the Germalink international port was put into operation with the welcoming of first commercial vessel on January 19.

Business Thai Nguyen hi-tech agricultural zone set up Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No 70/QD-TTg on the establishment and issuance of operational regulations of the Thai Nguyen high-tech agricultural zone.

Business MoIT working to ensure supply of goods during Tet holiday The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) recently issued Directive No.15 on the implementation of measures to ensure essential consumer goods are available during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and to stabilise the market.