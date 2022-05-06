Lieu Giai ward in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district has intensified efforts to ensure social order and improve environmental sanitation.



Areas around the Quan Ngua Sports Complex have been cleaned up and given a facelift as it will host three SEA Games sports.



Young local people have also joined in efforts to make the city clean, green, and beautiful.



Social order, traffic safety, and pandemic prevention and control have also been paid due regard, with strict punishment to be meted out for any violations.



As an important event for the country, SEA Games 31 offers a golden opportunity for Hanoi and Vietnam as a whole to promote the country’s image and people. Each citizen is therefore responsible for making the city clean, green, and beautiful, to leave an indelible impression on local and international friends./.

