Business Ministries will support businesses to take RCEP opportunities The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will step up support for the Vietnamese business community to effectively exploit opportunities from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), contributing to export promotion and economic development.

Politics Party official hosts Japanese international bank leader Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi on July 21.