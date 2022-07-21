Hanoi event encourages cashless payments
The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade held a cashless payment event on July 21 with a view to helping fuel e-commerce, technology application and digital transformation.
A visitor tries a cashless payment service at the event in Hanoi on July 21 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade held a cashless payment event on July 21 with a view to helping fuel e-commerce, technology application and digital transformation.
The event, which attracted a large number of enterprises, trade centres, supermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce platforms, and others in the service sector in the capital.
Addressing the event, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said authorities hope to promote the habit of using non-cash payment methods among local residents, creating more momentum for businesses to develop non-cash payments and e-commerce, and stimulate consumption demand, thus helping Hanoi remain one of the top two localities in the annual E-Business Index rankings.
As part of the event, information about cashless payments will be advertised through social networks, posters, leaflets and TV programmes in July and August.
Hanoi is looking to raise cashless payments in e-commerce to 45%, transactions with electronic bills on e-commerce platforms to 65%, small and medium firms doing business on those platforms to 45%, and enterprises engaging in e-commerce via mobile apps to 35%.
It is also working to increase the rates of customers paying water and power bills online to 98% and 99.7%, respectively./.