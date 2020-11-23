Hanoi exhibition spotlights French, Vietnamese cultural heritage sites
Some 200 photos, documents, and objects featuring the ancient urban area of Provins in France and Hanoi’s Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition that opened in the capital on November 23.
A corner of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Some 200 photos, documents, and objects featuring the ancient urban area of Provins in France and Hanoi’s Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition that opened in the capital on November 23.
The exhibition is being hosted by the Thang Long Imperial Citadel Conservation Centre on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day.
Provins, which was placed on the list of world cultural heritage sites in December 2001, was at one time a major centre of trade in Europe.
The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, which was placed on the list in August 2010, was a power centre for over a thousand years of Vietnamese history and unique evidence of Vietnamese civilization during the development of monarchies in Southeast Asia and East Asia.
Both sites are located in the heart of important thousand-year-old cities.
The exhibition also introduces other unique world cultural heritage sites in the two countries, enhancing the exchange of experience in preserving such sites and promoting heritage tourism.
It forms part of an action programme between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Ile de France Regional Council for the 2018-2021 period and is under a cooperation agreement on cultural heritage between the Thang Long Imperial Citadel Conservation Centre and Provins City in 2019-2021.
The exhibition will last until the end of 2020./.