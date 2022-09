Business Binh Phuoc eyes more investment from Taiwan Binh Phuoc always welcomes and highly values potential of Taiwanese investors, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien stated at an online conference to promote investment from Taiwan (China) to the southern locality, on September 29.

Business Vietnam sees great potential in ASEAN halal market Fluctuations in supply chains and consumer demand in some ASEAN markets, which are home to many Muslims, have created unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese exporters, industry insiders have said.

Business Boeing accelerates cooperation with Vietnamese suppliers Boeing, the world’s leading aerospace company based in the US, are accelerating cooperation with Vietnamese suppliers and universities to provide a foundation for long-term industrial growth, according to Boeing Vietnam Country Director Michael Nguyen.

Business Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on Sept. 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,400 VND/USD on September 30, up 29 VND from the previous day.