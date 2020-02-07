Politics VUS, VVA hailed as bridge connecting Vietnam-US relations Activities of organisations like the Vietnam-US Society (VUS) and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) have proved effective in healing the wounds of war, Vice President of the Vietnam Union for Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Tam Chien has said.

Politics Vietnam treasures multifaceted ties with Cyprus: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Nguyen Thi Bich Hue presented her credentials to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia capital city on February 6.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 42nd session to open next week The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi from February 10 – 11, the NA Office said in its communiqué on February 6.

Politics Vietnam actively proposes common efforts against epidemics As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has actively proposed and promoted common efforts of the bloc to effectively fight epidemics, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang at a regular press conference in Hanoi on February 6.