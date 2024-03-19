Hanoi’s plans to develop a digital map for smart tourism is part of the administrative reform and digital transformation plan, which aims at providing new experience on online public services for visitors and promoting tourism in the city.

The department will expand the tourism sector’s data management system and update the agricultural tourism database.

It will also enhance the use of information technology in promoting the image of the capital to domestic and international tourists.

The department will continue to implement tourism database software and expedite the progress of data digitisation synchronised with the city’s information systems and tourism databases.

Hanoi's tourism department aims to attract approximately 26.5 million tourists this year, representing a 10.4% increase compared to the 2023 estimate./.

VNA