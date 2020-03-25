Hanoi pushes up medical equipment preparations to prevent COVID-19
A health worker provides treatment for a patient (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hanoi has ordered the municipal Department of Health to closely work with relevant agencies to push up the purchase of medical equipment to support the fight against the COVID-19.
Chairman of the committee Nguyen Duc Chung requested agencies to arrange infrastructure and personnel to start the operation of a hospital for the acute respiratory disease based in the outlying district of Me Linh, meeting the city’s plan in COVID-19 prevention and combat.
They were also asked to join hands with the Hanoi Military High Command to send people having close contact with COVID-19 patients, who are under quarantine in the city’s hospitals, to concentrated quarantine facilities managed by the municipal command.
Departments, sectors and localities of the capital city must stay vigilant and ready to cope with all situations, and determined to curb further transmissions of the disease, he added.
Chung also ordered temporary closure of non-essential services in the city, including karaoke parlours, bars, clubs, gaming venues, cinemas and stadiums.
Businesses providing necessary services like food and petrol can operate as usual.
People are asked to avoid gathering in large crowds, and to work and study from home. Religious and worship places have been ordered not to hold events with large crowds of participants.
As of 6pm on March 25, the total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stood at 134, of which 17 patients were declared fully recovered./.