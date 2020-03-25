Health Vietnam reports 11 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam on March 24 evening reported 11 more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 134.

Health Treatment for COVID-19 patients at national hospital reviewed Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son had a working session with the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) on March 24 to look into the treatment for COVID-19 cases, especially serious ones.

Health Community urged to join efforts to eliminate TB by 2030 A national teleconference in Hanoi on March 24 called on the public to work harder to turn the peril of the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity for Vietnam for eradicating tuberculosis (TB) by 2030.