Hanoi recommends COVID-19 response measures
An apartment building in Ha Dong district is quarantined after a resident tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has recently recommended the Government direct competent ministries and sectors to timely issue guidance on meting out punishment to violations of COVID-19 prevention rules in the capital city amidst the new COVID-19 resurgence.
In its latest report on COVID-19 control work sent to the Prime Minister on May 13, the city also suggested tight management of passenger and goods transport vehicles from other provinces to the city as the pandemic has become more complicated.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) should direct hospitals to provide localities with a list of positive cases found in the hospitals along with detailed information on the patients so that the local authorities can trace the suspected COVID-19 cases in a timely fashion.
Hanoi also urged neighbouring provinces to inspect the implementation of pandemic prevention measures at industrial parks and processing zones in line with the MoH’s instruction, and reduce labourer movement between localities.
The city suggested that localities adjacent to Hanoi compile and keep updated lists of workers and experts at the industrial and processing areas who are living in other localities including Hanoi, and share the information with Hanoi, along with information of the vehicles and transport businesses who sign contract to transport those labourers and experts.
Hanoi has logged 62 locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the latest outbreak on April 29.
It has suspended the operations of a number of non-essential establishments, including sidewalk eateries, karaoke parlours, bars, cinemas, gyms, spas and stadium. Most recently, the city decided to close all sport events, golf courses and training facilities in response to the new COVID-19 outbreak./.