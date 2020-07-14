Hanoi records 868 dengue fever cases since beginning of 2020
Spraying chemicals to kill mosquitoes (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi reported 115 dengue fever cases from July 6-12, raising the total to 868 since the beginning of this year with no fatalities.
A report of the municipal Health Department showed that the total figure represented a significant decrease compared to 1,220 cases recorded in the same period of 2019.
The department’s Deputy Director Hoang Duc Hanh said that the weather on these days is a favourable condition for the disease’s development, especially in outskirt districts and trade villages.
Hanoi’s major dengue outbreaks are Tam Hiep commune in Phuc Tho district, Khanh Ha commune in Thuong Tin district and Thanh Thuy commune in Thanh Oai district./.