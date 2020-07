Health Vietnam now has 16 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 Vietnam had only 16 people positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by 6pm on July 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai International Airport at 11pm the same day, after 115 days undergoing treatment.

Health Infographic Vietnam enters 89th day without COVID-19 community transmission The National Steering Committee reported no new COVID-19 transmission in the community over the past 89 days as of 7am of July 13.

Health No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days Vietnam did not record new cases of coronavirus infection overnight, the national steering committee for anti-COVID-19 said in the morning of July 13, which is also the 88th straight day without community transmission of the virus in the country.