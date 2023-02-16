Politics Embassies continue support for rescue efforts in Turkey, Syria The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey and the embassy in Iran and Syria have delivered letters of sympathies from Vietnam to local administrations over the losses in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Politics Congratulations to Serbia on National Day Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan sent her congratulatory message to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the 219th National Day of Serbia (February 15).

Politics Meeting discusses Vietnam’s activities as UNHRC’s member Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet chaired a meeting of an inter-sectoral working group on Vietnam’s assumption of the role as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term and discussed 2023 activities.