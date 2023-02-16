Hanoi seeks ways to boost multifaceted cooperation with Israel
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on February 15 held a working session with a delegation of Israeli entrepreneurs led by Einat Halevy Levin, President of the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.
Briefing the guests on the capital city’s development situation, Quyen said that as a centre of politics, economics, culture and education in Vietnam, the city is paying attention to developing these fields.
Speaking of Israel’s advantages in various fields, he stressed that Hanoi wants to boost international cooperation in agriculture, education-training, start-up and innovation, information technology, and import-export activities.
Einat appreciated Hanoi’s development potential, believing that the two sides will have more collaboration opportunities.
She expressed his hope to welcome working delegations from Hanoi, and affirmed to share information and experience in the fields of the Vietnamese capital’s concern./.