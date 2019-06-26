Workers process food at a school kitchen in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Department of Health)

Hanoi will conduct checks on the food safety and hygiene of all enterprises and restaurants in the capital city starting July 10, according to the municipal People’s Committee.The inspection is part of a plan to ensure food safety and hygiene, which will last until the end of the year with the theme “Saying no to fake and substandard food and protecting customers’ rights”.The inspections aim to improve awareness among organisations and individuals of laws regarding the safe production and trade of food.Under the plan, authorities at different levels will strengthen their management to prevent substandard food and damaging preservatives from circulating on the market.Each ward must have at least four inspectors, and one of the inspectors must be a deputy chairman of the ward people’s committee.Inspectors will focus on checking for African swine fever, especially in localities that have slaughterhouses.To ensure inspections are done properly, the Hanoi People’s Committee asked concerned organisations to complete training for inspectors.Tran Van Chung, deputy director of the Hanoi Department of Health, said about 3,340 people would act as inspectors.By June 12, Hanoi had organised 32 training courses for inspectors.Tran Viet Nga, deputy director of the Vietnam Food Administration under the Ministry of Health, praised the capital city’s efforts to ensure food safety.Nga expressed her belief the inspections would be effective and hygiene would be improved.-VNA