Culture - Sports 'The Tale of Kieu' comic book makes debut A book of the great epic poem “Truyen Kieu" (The Tale of Kieu) by poet Nguyen Du (1766–1820) with 24 paintings by painter Le Thiet Cuong was introduced to the public on April 13 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh works to successfully host Boxing, Kickboxing at SEA Games 31 The northern province of Bac Ninh is carefully checking infrastructure and facilities and giving the finishing touches to the works to ensure the successful organisation of Boxing and Kickboxing events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Culture - Sports Pencak silat fighters to seek SEA Games' top place this May As one of Vietnam's strong points in all regional competitions, the pencak silat team is expected to win seven gold medals at the upcoming SEA Games, although it will be a tough task.