Hanoi works to ensure security, safety for SEA Games 31
The Hanoi Department of Public Security is making preparations to ensure security and safety for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), slated for May 12-23 in the capital city and surrounding localities.
According to the department, it has coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security’s forces in building detailed plans to ensure political security and social order and safety before, during and after the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.
It has also joined hands with relevant agencies to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.
The municipal Department of Public Security has also carried out measures to prevent and eliminate risks of cyber insecurity and unsafety, promptly detect and stop acts of spreading harmful information and documents which cause internal disunity, and hamper bad persons from taking advantage of the media to harm the Games’ events.
In addition, it will closely manage the entry, exit, stay and travel of athletes, sport officials, and foreigners.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Van Anh said that preparations for the Games have been basically completed to date.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh required the most thorough preparations to ensure the successfully hosting.
SEA Games 31 will be held in Hanoi and 11 provinces and centrally-run cities in May. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.
The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.
At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.