Bac Ninh works to successfully host Boxing, Kickboxing at SEA Games 31
The northern province of Bac Ninh is carefully checking infrastructure and facilities and giving the finishing touches to the works to ensure the successful organisation of Boxing and Kickboxing events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.
Bac Ninh's multi-purpose gymnasium (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh is carefully checking infrastructure and facilities and giving the finishing touches to the works to ensure the successful organisation of Boxing and Kickboxing events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.
The two sports will be held at the province’s multi-purpose gymnasium from May 6-22.
SEA Games 31 will be held in Hanoi and 11 provinces and centrally-run cities from May 6-23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.
The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.
At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.