A corner of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In the first months of this year, Hanoi has focused on removing difficulties to and facilitating industrial production, export-import, public investment, and foreign investment attraction, according to a local official.



Such efforts paid off as the city’s index of industrial production (IIP) expanded 2.1% year-on-year in the first five months of this year. Processing and manufacturing went up 1.7%, electricity production and distribution was up 4.1%, and water supply and waste water treatment rose 8.3%, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen.



Some sectors like beverage, tobacco and drug production, wood processing, and metal product manufacturing experienced significant year-on-year increases in the five-month period.



More than 13,000 enterprises were established in the city between January and May with a total registered capital of 125.9 trillion VND (5.35 billion USD), up 8% in number and 17% in capital.



Meanwhile, 1,500 businesses registered for dissolution, down 5%, and 12,600 others registered for temporary suspension, up 22%. Some 4,600 firms resumed their operations, a drop of 22%.



Despite the global economic crisis that has affected foreign investment attraction in general, Hanoi still lured nearly 156.4 million USD in May, with 43 new FDI projects worth 13.2 million USD, and 21 others adjusting their capital by 108 million USD. Foreign investment capital contribution and share purchases were valued at 35.2 million USD.



In the five months, the city attracted 1.86 billion USD in foreign investment, with 146 new projects valued at 48 million USD, and 71 others that had their capital adjusted by 200 million USD. A total of 114 foreign investors contributed capital and purchased shares worth 1.61 billion USD.



Notably, Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has completed a 1.5 billion USD deal to purchase a 15% stake in Vietnam’s VPBank in the biggest acquisition ever recorded in Vietnam’s banking industry.



Hanoi sees tourism as an economic spearhead. Therefore, it has rolled out various tourism stimulation programmes and built new tours and products, luring both domestic and foreign visitors. At the same time, it has stepped up the communications work to promote local tourism.



The capital city welcomed 1.71 million foreign tourists in the five months, nearly 10 times higher than that recorded in the same period last year, and 8.4 million domestic arrivals, a rise of 31.3% as compared with the same period last year. Total revenues from tourism were estimated at over 37 trillion VND, up 92.4% year on year.



Regarding employment, Hanoi generated jobs for 85,800 labourers, fulfilling 52.9% of the target, but down 11.5% year-on-year. The city decided to provide unemployment insurance for 30,400 people with funding of 855 billion VND.



The municipal People’s Committee is rolling out solutions with priority to the implementation of key projects and public investment disbursement.



Hanoi has urged investors, contractors, departments, agencies and districts to quickly handle obstacles in procedures and site clearance, considering those the leading criteria to evaluate the capacity of officials and performance of agencies and localities.



It has also resolved to decentralize administrative procedures, in an attempt to improve investor confidence./.

VNA