HCM City aims for 33 million tourists in 2021
The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming 33 million tourists with total revenue of more than 100 trillion VND (4.33 billion USD) in 2021.
The municipal Department of Tourism on January 1, in collaboration with the city’s Tourism Association and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, held a welcome ceremony for the first visitors to HCM City in 2021.
Nine tourists departing from Hanoi and Con Dao on Vietnam Airlines flights VN7245, BL6025 and 0V8080 arrived in HCM City on New Year’s Day.
Ten other passengers on Vietjet Air VJ127 and Bamboo Airways QH203 flights came from Hanoi.
The first visitors to land in HCM City received round-trip domestic flight tickets and travel vouchers, along with multiple discounts from travel agencies and tourism services in HCM City.
Director of the city’s Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the welcome ceremony is one of the key activities promoting the annual campaign “Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh xin chao - Hello HCM City”.
“The tourism industry in HCM City looks forward to efficient control of the COVID-19 pandemic from authorities. 2021 is expected to be the year of recovery for the domestic market and reopening of the international market in the following years. The first visitors this year mark the beginning of HCM City’s goal to reach 33 million tourists in 2021,” she said.
Hoa added that in an effort to develop HCM City to become a leading tourism city in Asia, the department has planned new tourism products and events to attract more visitors.
Some notable events include the 8th HCM City Ao dai Festival and HCM City Tourism Day, along with tours at old Sai Gon’s relics.
Last year, the city's tourism market suffered greatly from the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of international visitors to HCM City in 2020 was 1.3 million, down 84.8 percent year on year, while the number of domestic travellers to HCM City was 15.8 million, a decrease of 48.4 percent year on year.
Total tourism revenue was estimated at 84.5 trillion VND (3.66 billion USD), down 39.6 percent compared to 2019./.
