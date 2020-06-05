Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City attracted a combined 1.6 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2020, or 57.67 percent compared to the same period last year.

The information was revealed during a conference on the city’s socio-economic development held on June 4.

Of the 47 countries and territories investing in the southern hub, Japan was the top with 44 projects worth 80.5 million USD, holding a lion’s share of 32.4 percent in terms of additional capital.

Singapore came second with a total of 50.8 million USD in registered capital, followed by Hong Kong (China) and the Republic of Korea.

The city posted a budget collection of nearly 139.40 trillion VND (6 billion USD) during Jan-May, hitting 34.35 percent of the year’s estimates and 84 percent of the same period last year./.