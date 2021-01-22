HCM City, Australian institute seal cooperation deal
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) of Australia on January 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in tertiary education and smart city building.
Sealed at a virtual ceremony, the MoU covers the two sides’ join work in the next five years with a focus on international-standard tertiary education in IT and communications, mechanical engineering-automation-AI, business management, finance, banking, tourism, health, and urban management.
Per the pact, the two sides will also intensify their collaboration in conducting joint researches on green city projects; strengthening connection between their research and start-up communities for innovation ideas and technology transfer; and exchanging experience in urban planning, public transport improvement, and environmental protection.
The southern economic hub and the institute has agreed to promote innovation and startups, and to enhance leadership capacity of the city’s officials in urban management, smart city building, digital government, and innovation.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said the pact is the first between the city and an international partner this year. It will open up more cooperation opportunities in the future, he said.
Peter Coloe, Chairman of RMIT Vietnam and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Global Development at RMIT University, highlighted the university’s commitment to always being a trustful and long-term partner of Vietnam and to making contributions to the country’s growth.
The same day, the municipal People’s Committee and RMIT Vietnam co-organised a forum on smart city building for a sustainable future with the participation of their experts and urban managers./.