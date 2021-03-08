Society HCM City to focus on major, urgent transport projects Ho Chi Minh City will focus investment on major and urgent transportation projects facilitating regional connectivity, heard a working session of the municipal People’s Committee's working group on the 2021 plan of the municipal Department of Transport on March 8.

Society Kien Giang sets aside over 750 million USD for building new-style rural areas The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to have all of its 116 communes fulfil the criteria in the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in the 2021-25 period, with funding estimated at some 17.4 trillion VND (751.47 million USD).

Society Diplomats commemorate fallen Algerian journalists in Vietnam Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh, along with staff from the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria and certain agencies, laid a wreath at a memorial stele on “Journalistes du Vietnam 8/3/1974” Street in the Algerian capital - Algiers - on March 7 to commemorate Algerian journalists who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.