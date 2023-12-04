Given stable political-economic conditions, and good recovery of tourism and related industries, Ho Chi Minh City expects to welcome a tourist influx from the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, and China.

As of October, the Vietnamese southern hub had served more than 4.1 million foreign visitors, accounting for 82% of the plan for this year. As the peak season for international approaches, it hopes to serve five million international tourists for the whole 2023.

According to large tour operators such as Saigontourist, Vietravel, and TST Tourist, tours to explore Ho Chi Minh City and inter-regional tours that connect the city with localities in its vicinity during year-end festivals are selling like hot cakes.

The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week slated for early December is expected to stimulus both international and domestic tourism demand, and create an opportunity for travel firms to introduce their attractive offerings in 2024./.

VNA