Business Delivery remains permanent part of life: Grab report Delivery remains a permanent aspect of post-pandemic life in Southeast Asia including Vietnam, Grab’s Southeast AsiaFood and Grocery Trends 2022 report says.

Business Hong Kong expert pins high hope on Vietnam's consumer market potential Vietnam's consumer market has great potential to grow, and the country has shown good resilience after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Corey To, an economist from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (China).

Business Bamboo Airways records highest punctuality in November Bamboo Airways ranked first among domestic airlines in on-time performance (OTP) in November with a rate of 96.9%, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Dong Nai promotes supporting industry development Dong Nai province’s supporting industries have made impressive progress in recent years, but more needs to be done to further develop them.