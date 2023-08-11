HCM City eyes to become multi-centre urban area
The southern metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, aims to become a multi-centre urban area by following a transit-oriented development (TOD) model, according to its general planning for construction by 2040, with a vision to 2060.
A view of HCM City's central area located along the Sai Gon river. ( Photo: VNA)

Under this scheme, Thu Duc city will be a smart, highly interactive and innovative urban area in HCM City's eastern part, and Can Gio district will be turned into an ecological urban area serving as a gateway for international trade by sea.
Under this scheme, Thu Duc city will be a smart, highly interactive and innovative urban area in HCM City’s eastern part, and Can Gio district will be turned into an ecological urban area serving as a gateway for international trade by sea.
Meanwhile, the southern and southwestern urban areas to be a gateway connecting with the Mekong Delta, and the northwest urban area to serve as a gateway connecting with neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong and Tay Ninh, and Cambodia.
HCM City is zoning its inland waterway infrastructure system in order to contribute to socio-economic development and reduce the load on road traffic.
It has a plan of a synchronous transport infrastructure system, meeting the demand for convenient and smooth traffic connections between satellite urban areas.
It focuses on research and planning of a coastal road associated with coastal economic corridors, the N2 road, which is a strategic economic corridor from HCM City's Cu Chi district to the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An, Dong Thap and An Giang, the logistics corridor Moc Bai – HCM City – Cai Mep, and a synchronously-connected transport system with neighbouring provinces.
Municipal People's Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai has asked relevant departments and agencies to update the planning for the city’s transport system based on the general construction planning, along the direction of gradually reducing traffic pressure on the city’s central area and developing satellite urban areas associated with main urban functions in the overall city and urban areas./.