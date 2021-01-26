HCM City honours power-saving households
HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC) held an awards ceremony for the 2020 emulation programme “Power-saving families” on January 26.
Launched by the municipal Steering Committee for Power Supply, Saving, and Safety and EVN HCMC, the ceremony aims to encourage households to join hands to use electricity effectively and economically and raise public awareness about the effort.
The organising board said nearly 900,000 households saved 443.67 million kWh of electricity last year, helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 400,000 tonnes and saving more than 920 billion VND (40 million USD).
At the ceremony, 480 outstanding power-saving households for 2020 were honoured.
The board set a goal of encouraging local residents to install solar panels as well as increase LED lighting systems to 20 percent in 2020 and 100 percent by 2025.
EVN HCMC Deputy General Director Bui Trung Kien said the power sector will work with municipal authorities to effectively carry out power-saving programmes in the near future./.