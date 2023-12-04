Politics NA Chairman visits former Lao leaders Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited former General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and former Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong in Vientiane on December 4, on the occasion of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Politics NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with Party General Secretary, President of Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on December 4, as part of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit and visit Laos.

Politics Vietnam – top partner of Türkiye, UAE in ASEAN: Deputy Foreign Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage wrapped up their trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), and an official visit to Türkiye from November 29 to December 3, with all goals achieved, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.

Politics Da Nang aspires to collaborate with Malaysia in high-quality workforce training Da Nang looks forward to teaming up with Malaysia in high-quality workforce training, particularly in the fields of information technology and semiconductor chips, meeting the sides’ human resources demand, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh at his meeting with visiting Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman on December 4.