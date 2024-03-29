As a tourism hub in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City is a destination preferred by domestic holidaymakers, and has been a potential tourism market listed in the world’s tourism rankings for years.

In the middle of this month, Singapore-based DesinAsia magazine announced Ho Chi Minh City City as one of the 10 best city in Asia.

The DesinAsia also named the 10 best hotels in Vietnam, with five of them in Ho Chi Minh City.

Early this month, the city was awarded “Asia’s Best MICE Destination” for the fourth year in a row.

With its efforts to improve tourism quality services and attract more visitors, Ho Chi Minh is on track to position its tourism brand domestically and internationally.

Popular tourist attractions across the city such as Binh Tay market in District 6, the city’s Post Office and Ben Thanh market in District 1 are usually busy with domestic and foreign visitors.

In 2024, the city targets to attract at least 6 million foreign visitors and 38 million local tourists./.

