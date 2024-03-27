HCM City to host int’l friendly futsal tournament
An international friendly futsal tournament will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28-31, with the participation of Iran, Morocco, New Zealand and Vietnam.
At the press conference announcing the International Friendly Futsal Tournament 2024 in HCM City on March 27 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – An international friendly futsal tournament will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28-31, with the participation of Iran, Morocco, New Zealand and Vietnam.
The Vietnamese team will play against New Zealand on March 28, Morocco on March 30 and Iran on March 31. The tournament is a good opportunity for the team to practice, and prepare for the final round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Thailand next month, a qualifying round of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.
An official draw held in Malaysia on December 14, 2023 sent Vietnam into the same group with China, Myanmar and Thailand in the Asian Cup's finals.
Vietnam has played in two Futsal World Cup seasons in 2016 and 2020, reaching the knockout-stage in both tournaments. At the latest event, they ended their campaign in the round of 16./.