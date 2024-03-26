The Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office is a popular tourist attraction in the city. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is boosting investment to improve inner-city tourism products to further position its branding on domestic and international tourism maps.

As a tourism hub in Vietnam, the city is a destination preferred by domestic holidaymakers, and has been a potential tourism market listed in the world’s tourism rankings for years.

In the middle of this month, Singapore-based DesinAsia magazine announced Ho Chi Minh City as one of the 10 best city in Asia-Pacific together with Bangkok (Thailand), Tokyo (Japan), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong (China), Seoul (Korea), Sydney (Australia), Shanghai and Taiwan (China).

The DesinAsia also named the 10 best hotels in Vietnam, with five of them in Ho Chi Minh City.

Early this month, the city was awarded “Asia’s Best MICE Destination” for the fourth year in a row. It was announced at the 4th annual World MICE Awards gala ceremony held on March 6 in Berlin.



The award is a recognition of the continued efforts of the city’s tourism sector and demonstrates global confidence in the city’s tourism potential, said Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Tourism.

With its efforts to improve tourism quality services and attract more visitors, Ho Chi Minh is on track to position its tourism brand domestically and internationally.

Popular tourist attractions across the city such as Binh Tay market in District 6, the city’s Post Office and Ben Thanh market in District 1 are usually busy with domestic and foreign visitors.

In 2024, the city targets to attract at least 6 million foreign visitors and 38 million local tourists and get tourism revenue of at least 190 trillion VND (7.6 billion USD).

Once visiting Ho Chi Minh City, tourists are offered various tours with a wide range of prices and schemes.

Tran Thi Bao Thu, Communication and Marketing Director at Vietluxtour said that the tour operator is exploiting many city tours for both domestic and international tourists with dozens of cultural and historical destinations.

She said that this year, her company continues to promote its strength in offering cultural and historical tours combined with local restaurants, particularly Michelin-star ones./.