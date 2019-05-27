The HCM city's booth exhibits more than 300 books. (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)

– Ho Chi Minh City joined the Saint Petersburg International Book Fair in Russia for the first time, which was held from May 23-26 with more than 200 publishing houses from various countries.The city’s pavilion showcased more than 300 titles from various Vietnamese publishing houses as well as books on President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese seas and islands, culture, history, tourism, investment and others in Vietnamese, English, French and Russian.The Saint Petersburg International Book Fair is the largest book fair in North-West Russia and was established in 2008 by the Russian Book Union and the Government of Saint Petersburg.The event gives a unique opportunity to establish business relations with the largest Russian publishers and booksellers networks and gain access to international markets by establishing contacts with literary agents, both foreign and Russian, working abroad.-VNA