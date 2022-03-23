Business Expert explains why Vietnam is so favoured by global investors In the one-page preview of his forthcoming book, the Time Travelling Economist, Charlie Robertson explains why Vietnam ticks every box required to escape poverty, reach middle income status and converge towards developed market wealth levels.

Business Hanoi: Urban planning issues need to be solved Over the years, violations related to the management and implementation of urban planning in Hanoi have caused many consequences, putting pressure on urban infrastructure, inner-city traffic and people's lives.

Business Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s international sales representative in Vietnam Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.

Business More progress seen in handling suspected cashew nut scam in Italy A new positive development has been seen in the suspected scam involving 100 containers of Vietnamese cashew nuts exported to Italy, with eight containers already re-exported to the Netherlands by March 22, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Italy.