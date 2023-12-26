The tourism tie-up during the 2021-2025 period aims at fully tapping potential, and developing more inter-regional offerings between HCM City and the eight provinces of Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Hoa Binh, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Son La, Yen Bai, and Phu Tho.



With a view to strengthening tourism linkages within the group, Ho Chi Minh City and the eight provinces agreed to step up digital transformation, especially building a national tourism database and developing safe destinations for visitors.



Besides, digital technologies will be applied into tourism linkages and promotion activities.

In 2023, the metropolis and the eight northwestern provinces welcomed more than 69 million visitors, accounting for 105% of the set target and up nearly 28% year-on-year./.

VNA