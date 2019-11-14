HCM City reforms customs procedures
At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Customs clearance will be conducted right at the wharf in Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City under a project that was officially launched by the municipal Customs Department on November 13.
The project will help save up to 70 percent of customs clearance time and ease congestion at the port.
Dinh Ngoc Thang, head of the department, said the project demonstrates determination of the southern hub’s customs sector to speed up the reform and modernisation of customs services, towards the goal of cutting 70 percent of customs clearance time thus saving about 5 trillion VND (215.3 million USD) spent on such services each year.
Besides, the project also helps to reduce costs of container storage, freight unloading and infrastructure upgrading, among others, while enabling transportation businesses to maximize their capacity.
The project will first benefit customs agents and 200 selected businesses based on their customs record. Last year, these firms posted a total import value of 21.7 billion USD, making up 38.5 percent of the city’s accumulative import revenue, and tax contribution worth 54.76 trillion VND, accounting for 50.5 percent of the department’s State budget collection./.