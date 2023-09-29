Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s labour market will need 75,500-81,500 more jobs in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.



It said that the trade and service sector has the biggest demand, accounting for 70.13% of total human resources needs. The industrial-construction sector makes up 29.69% and the agro-forestry-fishery sector for 0.18%.



Human resources demand in four key industries constitutes 18.55% of the total, with the mechanical industry accounting for 4.99%, electronics - information technology 5.53%, food processing 4.07%, and pharmaceutical chemicals - rubber 3.96%.



The demand for trained workers makes up 85.6% of the total, said Nguyen Hoang Hieu, Director of the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI) under the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Some businesses will continue to face many difficulties in production and business in the remaining months of 2023, especially those in labour-intensive fields. However, an increase in the number of newly established enterprises and those resuming operations will open up employment opportunities for workers, she said.

The labour market will gradually recover as public investment and export activities have been promoted and enterprises have increased production and business to serve consumer demand during the Calendrer and Lunar New Year holidays, Hieu added./.