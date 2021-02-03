Society Vietnam to apply new multidimensional poverty standards The Vietnamese Government has issued a decree on new multidimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period, which raises the income-based poverty threshold in both rural and urban areas.

Society Vietnam Social Security boosts comprehensive digital transformation The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) will step up the application of information technology, and carry out digital transformation in a comprehensive manner so as to better serve businesses and people, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society PM offers incense to late Party, State leaders Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to several late Party and State leaders at their homes on February 2, ahead of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar warned to pay attention to safety The Foreign Ministry has directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar to keep a close watch on the situation in the host country, while keeping close contacts with local agencies, regularly updating on local information and staying ready to roll out measures to protect Vietnamese citizens if necessary.