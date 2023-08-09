HCM City to relocate 611 households in disaster-prone areas
Ho Chi Minh City is planning to complete relocation and settlement for 611 local households in natural disaster-prone areas by 2025.
An eroded embankment section along Thanh Da canal in HCM City's Binh Thanh district. (Photo: VNA/)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City is planning to complete relocation and settlement for 611 local households in natural disaster-prone areas by 2025.
According to a plan that has been approved by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, the city will move the households living in areas suffering riverbank and coastal erosion, land subsidence, flooding and sea level rise.
It aims to help the affected households to proactively respond to and reduce damage caused by natural disasters, and improve their lives, contributing to strengthening national defense and security.
Of the figure, there are 266 households in Thu Duc city, 222 households in Can Gio district, 67 households in Nha Be district and 56 others in Cu Chi district.
By 2030, the city will continue to review and implement population distribution when new cases arise./.