Environment Can Tho: Wild pangolin to be handed over to U Minh Ha national park A pangolin captured by a local in Cai Rang district of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will be handed over to the U Minh Ha National Park in neighbouring Ca Mau province, according to Nguyen Minh Hien, head of the Sub-Department of Rural Development and Forest Protection of Can Tho.

Environment PM orders measures to cope with natural disasters in Central Highlands Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a dispatch to the National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, relevant agencies, ministries and five Central Highlands localities, asking for efforts to respond to floods, subsidence, landslides and ensure the safety of dams in the region.

Environment Vietnam exerting efforts to realise net zero commitment In its efforts to realise its commitment of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the Vietnamese government has carried out master planning and issued many national strategies and plans.