Part of Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wants to strengthen cooperation with the French Development Agency (AFD) in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said when receiving AFD Director in Vietnam Herve Conan on October 11.

Hoan appreciated AFD’s support for the development of Vietnam in general and the city in particular, especially in projects related to urban development and climate change response.

He said that the city now has a huge demand for development investment and is calling for social resources from the State, enterprises, people, foreign investors, and partners like AFD.

The official also said that during its development and urbanisation process, the city has been facing challenges such as transport, waste, and flooding as well as requirements for development in the new situation, including a shift to a green economy.

The city hopes to receive AFD’s support and cooperation to overcome such challenges, Hoan said.

For his part, Conan said that France made a strong commitment to accompany developed countries in implementing agreements on coping with climate change and reducing greenhouse emissions under the 2007 Bali Treaty. Therefore, in recent years, AFD has been focusing on cooperating with governments to implement projects in these areas.

Conan said that AFD is currently implementing cooperation projects with Vietnamese localities in the field of climate change adaptation such as urban flood prevention, coastal erosion prevention, water management and treatment, and emission reduction.

He expressed his hope that based on the results of cooperation between AFD and Vietnam’s localities as well as between AFD and Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-owned Company (HFIC), the agency and the city will promote connection and cooperation, especially in implementing projects related to transport, environment and urban development./.