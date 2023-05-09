HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Managing Director of the Netherlands’ Royal HaskoningDHV Vietnam company Vadim Sheronov discussed orientations to promoting bilateral cooperation during a local meeting on May 9.



Hoan hailed Royal HaskoningDHV Vietnam, with its wealth of experience in urban design, environment protection, planning and investment management, for its significant contributions to Vietnam, including its involvement in the building of a master plan of the Mekong Delta region.



He hoped that Royal HaskoningDHV Vietnam will join the bidding for the city’s Integrated Urban Planning project, contributing to raising the city's profile as a metropolis with the best planning in the region.



The host also wished the company and other Dutch partners share their experience and pool resources for projects meeting the city’s needs in water treatment.



Both sides should continue strengthening their connectivity to expedite the implementation of joint projects, contributing to celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, he said.



Sheronov, for his part, said after over 30 years of operations in Vietnam, the company has built a team of highly qualified and experienced Vietnamese experts. It is eager to collaborate with Ho Chi Minh City in planning and other areas of shared interest.



Royal HaskoningDHV Vietnam has conducted many projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the second phase of the Environmental Sanitation Project, the Flood Resilience Strategy for Thu Duc city, and the technical and financial appraisal for the Metro Line 5./.