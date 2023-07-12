Society An overview of “repatriation flight” case The People’s Court of Hanoi opened the first-instance trial of the so-called "repatriation flight" case on July 11. The case has attracted attention of Party and State leaders as well as the public as it involves a number of individuals who abused their positions and power for their personal gains in the organisation of flights bringing Vietnamese citizens back home amidst the spreading COVID-19

Society Vietnam ranks sixth at 2023 Int’l Mathematical Olympiad All the six Vietnamese high school students competing in the 2023 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) brought home medals, with two golds, two silvers and two bronzes, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Vietnamese-language course opens in Vientiane A ceremony was held at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane on July 11 to launch a Vietnamese-language course and a Vietnamese bookcase for the Vietnamese community in Laos, aiming to meet the community’s demand to learn the language and promote the nation's cultural identity in the neighbouring country.