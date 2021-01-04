Business Ministry asks PM to approve extra funding for tunnel project The Ministry of Transport has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approve the allocation of an additional 1.18 trillion VND (51.7 million USD) from the State budget to Deo Ca Tunnel Project.

Business UKVFTA opens up opportunities for steel, mechanical firms Vietnamese exporters in the steel and mechanic sectors expect to get easier access to the UK market following the signing of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) last month.

Business Vietnam makes progress in fight against IUU fishing The European Commission (EC) has made positive assessment of Vietnam’s fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing following two inspections in the past over three years since EC imposed a “yellow card” on Vietnam’s export of aquatic products to Europe.