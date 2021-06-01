A worker at a factory at An Ha IP in Binh Chanh district of HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 7.4 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2021, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Data from the department shows that the five-month IIP of four key industries - electronics, mechanics, foodstuffs and pharmaceuticals - grew 8.5 percent against a year earlier and was over 1.1 percentage points higher than the overall IIP.



Meanwhile, 22 out of 30 Grade-II industries in the city saw their IIP rise, with the highest growth posted in wood processing and the production of wood and bamboo products (up 54.4 percent); metal production (37.8 percent); other processing and manufacturing technologies (32.2 percent); and electrical equipment production (27.1 percent).

According to the municipal Statistics Department, the local index of industrial consumption increased 10.1 percent against 2020.

Industries with a high consumption index included metal production, wood processing and the production of wood and bamboo products, motor vehicles, coke, and refined petroleum products./.