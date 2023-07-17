Society RoK, Vietnam recognise each other's international driving permits Citizens of the Republic of Korea (RoK) with a valid driver's licence can soon be eligible to drive in Vietnam with an international driving permit under a bilateral pact that will come into effect on July 23.

Society Vietnam Airlines plane makes emergency landing to save French passenger A Vietnam Airlines flight en route from the UK’s Heathrow airport to Ho Chi Minh City had to make an emergency landing at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates to save a French passenger on board who encountered health issues.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Yen Bai takes countermeasures against illegal religious groups Over the recent past, taking advantage of some Mong ethnic people’s lack of knowledge and credulousness, hostile forces have induced them to join illegal religious groups, including “Gie sua” and “An dien cuu roi”.

Society QR codes used to manage people traversing Chi Ma border gate Launched in the middle of May, the use of QR codes to manage individuals who frequently traverse Chi Ma border gate in the northern province of Lang Son has been proved effective in ensuring order, security and activities at the border gate.