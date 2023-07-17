HCM City’s police to verify if landlords register foreign tenants
Ho Chi Minh City’s police are set to inspect all accommodation establishments rented to foreigners to ensure their landlords comply with regulations related to reporting foreign residents.
The month-long inspection from August 1 follows a spate of crimes committed in the city by foreigners.
The police said failure to report foreigners staying in their premises by landlords poses the risk of crimes.
The city is home to some 100,000 foreigners, the largest of any city or province in the country.
It has some 80,000 rental establishments such as hotels, apartments and houses, according to the police
Since the beginning of last year the police have found over 5,300 such crimes, mostly in rental apartments and secluded neighbourhoods.
In recent years there has been a large number of illegal immigrants entering the country.
The crimes include hi-tech fraud, online gambling, and illicit lending through apps, according to the police.
These criminals usually rent secluded houses and apartments without adequate oversight to carry out their criminal acts.
The police have an online portal at https://hochiminh.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn where hosts can report foreigners staying with them.
Up to 96% of all accommodation facilities have utilised the service.
The police have requested foreigners living in the city to cooperate with the inspection teams and ensure proper reporting./.