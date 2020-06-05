Society Embassy urges Vietnamese in Germany to stay vigilant against COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany has called on the Vietnamese community in the country to continue observing regulations and warnings against the COVID-19 pandemic set by the host government.

Society Winners of Vietnam News Agency Press Awards honoured Outstanding entries in the 2019 Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Press Awards were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.

Society Dong Thap to resume labour exports to Japan The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap wants to resume its labour export programme with Japan as the country is expected to welcome overseas workers from early July, including those from Vietnam, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been largely curbed.