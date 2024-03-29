Heritage Journey photo contest 2024 to receive entries from April 1
Harvesting seaweed in Quang Ngai (Photo: heritagevietnamairlines.com)Hanoi (VNA) – The Heritage Journey 2024, an annual photography contest held by Vietnam Airlines inflight Heritage Magazine, will receive entries from April 1 until July 7, 2024, according to the organising board.
The 10th edition of the contest will have the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists as the regional sponsor, and winning works will be scored at the regional level according to the association's regulations.
This year, the contest has four categories of Culture - Heritage; Landscape – Tourist Destination (domestic and international); Lifestyle - Portraits - Moments Vietnam Airlines; and special shooting techniques such as drone, macro, and underwater photography.
Each domestic and international professional and amateur photographer can submit a maximum 10 photo reportage sets of 8-12 photos taken within the recent three years to the contest.
In each category, there will be three prizes, including one special, one for photo set, and one for cover photo. The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists will also present one prize for outstanding photos in each category.
The jury includes representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Ministry of Information and Communications; the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists; Heritage Magazine; and reputable domestic professional photographers.
Details on the contest are available at http://heritagevietnamairlines.com/giai-thuong-di san/the-le-giai. Photographers can submit their entries via https://giaianh.heritagevietnamairlines.com.
Within the contest’s framework, a number of photo tours will be organised, along with other activities.
The awards ceremony and the exhibition of outstanding photos is slated for September 2024./.