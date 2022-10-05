Business Vietnam Wood 2022 to take place in mid-October in HCM City The 2022 Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, aiming to promote technological transformation of Vietnam’s wood processing industry.

Business Quang Ninh to further facilitate operation of int’l container shipping firms To attract international container shipping companies, the Maritime Administration of Quang Ninh has held that administrative procedure reforms should be stepped up to further facilitate their operation in this northern province.

Business Khanh Hoa to have more direct flights to Kazakhstan Budget carrier Vietjet Air will begin carrying tourists from Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, to the central province of Khanh Hoa later this month, as an effort to boost tourism recovery post COVID-19.

Business HCM City’s production, trade maintain growth in Q3 Production and trade activities in the manufacturing and processing sector in Ho Chi Minh City remained stable in the third quarter this year, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.