Promoting the advantage of cuisine will help Ho Chi Minh City attract many visitors. (Photo: VGP)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City Food & Beverage Association (FBA) has been set up with the aim of exploring and developing Vietnamese cuisine and showcasing it throughout Vietnam and the world.



At a meeting held on January 11, delegates agreed to approve the charter and operational orientation of the association and elected an executive board of 43 members. Nguyen Tan Viet, Chairman of the Vietnam Food & Beverage Association was elected Chairman of FBA.

The F&B Vietnam Festival 2022 and Vietnamese Cuisine 2023 Forum were also organised on the same day.



The F&B Vietnam Festival 2022 featured 100 dishes and specialties of Vietnam as well as those of Thailand, the Republic of Korea and Japan. This was part of activities aimed at promoting consumption demand and reviving tourism in HCM City and Vietnam as a whole.



Entitled “Night-life Economy & Cuisine Development”, the Vietnamese Cuisine 2023 Forum was expected to offer opportunities for enterprises to popularise Vietnamese brands to regional and international markets.



According to Nguyen Quang Huy, President of the Vietnam Innovation Startup Network (VISTARTUP), cuisine is an advantage for Vietnam and HCM City in particular, to attract visitors, especially foreign travelers. Currently, the city has many 4-5 star restaurants, he said, adding that the planning of 22 food streets will serve the demand of customers from Europe, the US and Japan.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of HCM City’s Department of Tourism, said that taking advantage of cusine to increase the value and competitiveness of tourism has been defined as one of the key tasks of the industry in recent years.



This year, the city’s tourism sector will focus on building a set of criteria to evaluate its food service establishments, she said, adding that attention will be paid to developing tourism products in combination with the expansion of the city's night economy./.