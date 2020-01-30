Hoa Lo Prison Relic in Hanoi
A detention centre controlled by the French during the colonial period, then a prison for American pilots captured during the Vietnam War, Hoa Lo prison historic site is now an attractive museum (Photo: VNA)
Hoa Lo Prison was where many generations of Vietnamese soldiers and revolutionary activists were imprisoned (Photo: VNA)
Guillotine was used by the French to execute prisoners (Photo: VNA)
Hoa Lo Prison relic site now becomes an intriguing destination to visit in Hanoi, attracting many domestic and foreign tourists (Photo: VNA)
Hoa Lo prison in Hanoi comprises of tiny, damp and dark cells that evoke eerie claustrophobia, which would be multiplied by the use of manacles and the presence of rats (Photo: VNA)
Cells where prisoners were shackled to their concrete cots are a terrible reminder of the cruelties of colonialism (Photo: VNA)
Hoa Lo prison is a venue for educating kids on history and patriotism (Photo: VNA)
Visitors burn incense to commemorate fallen soldiers who passed away in Hoa Lo prison (Photo: VNA)