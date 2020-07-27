Hoa Phat Group records highest quarterly profit in 30 years
Hanoi (VNA) - Hoa Phat Group (HPG), the largest steel maker in Vietnam, reported post-tax profit of over 2.75 trillion VND (120.2 million USD) in the second quarter of this year, its highest quarterly post-tax profit for 30 years, up 34 percent year-on-year.
The company earned revenue of 20.7 trillion VND (903.7 million USD) in the quarter, up 35 percent year-on-year.
In the first six months, HPG achieved revenue of 40.14 trillion VND, post-tax profit of 5.1 trillion VND, up by 29 percent and 31 percent year-on-year, respectively.
With these results, the group has completed 47 percent of its revenue plan and 56 percent of its profit plan for this year. This result shows the intrinsic strength and adaptive flexibility of the Hoa Phat Group against the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first half of this year, the group provided 1.51 million tonnes of construction steel and high-quality rolled steel to the domestic and foreign markets, up 12.4 percent over the same period last year.
Exports of construction steel products in six months reached nearly 203,000 tonnes, up more than 67.3 percent over the same period of 2019.
The total amount of steel billets produced in six months reached 2.6 million tonnes. In addition to serving the steel factories of the group, the amount of steel billets supplied to the market in the first six months was 831,000 tonnes, of which in June alone it reached 165,000 tonnes.
The group’s leaders said that from September this year, Hoa Phat will start supplying hot rolled steel coil (HRC) to the market, thereby helping domestic galvanised steel enterprises be proactive in exports without worrying about the origin of raw materials./.
